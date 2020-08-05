Star man killed in Highway 16 rollover

Police say the driver was trying to pass a semi truck on the right when the rollover happened.

EMMETT, Idaho — A Star man died Thursday after he crashed his vehicle while trying to pass a semi truck.

The rollover crash happened at 4:30 p.m. on Highway 16 south of Emmett.

According to Idaho State Police, 61-year-old Ronald Burlile of Star was driving behind a Freightliner truck when he attempted to pass it on the right, using the slow moving turnout lane.

Burlile hit the truck as he attempted to pass, and his Chevrolet Tahoe rolled.

The SUV landed in the middle of the northbound and southbound lanes, ejecting Burlile, who was not wearing a seatbelt.

A child riding in the SUV was also injured and was airlifted to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. The passenger had been wearing a seatbelt, police say.

The driver of the Freightliner, 20-year-old Christian Mehiel of Caldwell, was wearing a seatbelt and wasn't hurt.