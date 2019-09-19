ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — The Elmore County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a truck crashed into the South Fork of the Boise River.

Sheriff Mike Hollinshead said in a press release that the pickup went off the road around Jumbo Creek near Baumgartner Hot Springs.

The call for help came in at 1:31 p.m. Tuesday.

The Elmore County Search and Rescue Team was called in to assist. We are told the driver managed to get out of the truck and is OK.

Truck crashes into Boise River in Elmore County Members of the Elmore County Search and Rescue Team work on trying to remove a pickup truck from the Boise River on Sept. 17. Members of the Elmore County Search and Rescue Team work on trying to remove a pickup truck from the Boise River on Sept. 17. Search and rescue crews work to retrieve the pickup from the Boise River.

The sheriff says he can't comment on how the truck ended up in the river due to an ongoing investigation.

The Elmore County Search and Rescue stayed on site to help get the truck out of the water. They posted several photos on their Facebook page.

RELATED: 3 hurt in major pileup on I-84 east of Twin Falls





