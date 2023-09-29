8 people in a pickup truck fell down a 100-foot embankment, all survived

The responding search and rescue team rescued all eight people involved in the crash.

BOISE, Idaho — A pickup truck falling off an embankment in Elmore County left eight people injured. The crash happened south of Pine near Line Creek on Sept. 10.

According to Idaho State Police, the crash presented a challenging scenario because the truck went off the road and fell roughly 100 feet down the embankment.

The Elmore County Search and Rescue team headed the rescue operation and managed to rescue all eight occupants, the sheriff's office said in a news release posted to Facebook on Sept. 28.

All eight people survived, Elmore County Sheriff's Office said.

