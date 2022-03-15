Elmore Co. Sheriff’s Office receives lifesaving equipment grant

"The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has helped save the lives of Elmore citizens through this grant and our deputies are honored to be recipients.”

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — According to the Elmore County Sheriff's Office (ECSO), they are better equipped to keep residents safe after receiving a $32,375 grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

ECSO said they will be using the grant to fulfill a critical need within the community by purchasing automated external defibrillators (AED).

"We want to extend our gratitude to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Boise for providing us with this grant," said Mike Hollinshead, Sheriff, Elmore County Sheriff’s Office. "These funds will allow us to provide even greater support for the people of Elmore County."

ECSO said the AEDs will be used in emergency medical incidents to provide cardiac care until an ambulance is able to arrive on scene.

"The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has helped save the lives of Elmore citizens through this grant and our deputies are honored to be recipients of their generosity,” Hollinshead said. “We will continue our good work, and hopefully, keep making a positive impact on our communities."

Watch more Local News: