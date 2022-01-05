Crash into power pole in Boise sparks outage

Multiple lines are down and the pole snapped in half on impact, police say.

BOISE, Idaho — Almost 2,500 customers are without power after a car collided with a power pole in Boise Wednesday morning.

The wreck happened at Victory and Federal Way, downing multiple power lines. The impact of the collision snapped off a large section of the pole, leaving it lying in the roadway.

No one was hurt in the crash, according to Boise Police. The cause of the collision remains under investigation, but streets are icy and slushy in many areas following an overnight storm.

Idaho Power is working now to assess and repair the damage, and get the power back on. Electricity should be restored by about 10:30 a.m., officials estimate.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews work.

