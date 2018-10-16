BOISE — You'll soon see electric scooters cruising around Boise.

The city held an event Monday afternoon in City Hall Plaza to educate the public about the coming deployment of hundreds of the motorized scooters.

The two companies behind the initial deployment were on hand to demonstrate how the scooters work and to talk about the rule surrounding them.

There has been some controversy surrounding these types of personal transportation.

Just last week, Meridian city leaders asked e-scooter company Lime to pull the scooters until spring while they work out communication issues related to the deployment.

City of Boise spokesman Mike Journee said that they are aware of the concerns being raised and will be keeping a close eye on the situation.

"We're gonna be in a kinda wait-and-see mode for a while to see how this goes,” Journee said. “Obviously there were some challenges in Meridian and there have been challenges at other cities around the country, so we're gonna see how this goes and keep an open mind about it.”

Journee did not give a timeframe for when the scooters will hit the streets but said it would happen very soon.

The city is hosting two more education events this week.

The first will take place Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Julia Davis Park in Rotary Plaza.

And the other will happen Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Esther Simplot Park shelter.

