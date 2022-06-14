Electric bike-share returning to Boise, according to Valley Regional Transit

Valley Regional Transit announced the pilot program will run from early July to October 31 this year.

BOISE, Idaho — Valley Regional Transit (VRT) announced a pilot electric bike-share program will run from early July to October 31 this year.

Bikes will be available for rent 24/7 at $10 per hour. Monthly memberships are available for $39, which would include one hour of free ride time each day, according to VRT.

There will be 50 electric bicycles provided by Drop Mobility that will be available across the city. Drop Mobility won a VRT bike-share proposal two years ago.

According to VRT, cities that have adopted electric-assisted bike-shares see a dramatic increase in riders.

VRT’s current plan for the bike-share system is to include more bikes over time, but also develop efforts to distribute the bikes more equitably throughout the city.

VRT operated the Boise GreenBike system from April 2015 until September of 2020 when VRT closed it because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the loss of title sponsors, and equipment technology issues.

