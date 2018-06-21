HOMEDALE, Idaho -- Multiple agencies are searching for an 18-year-old man who did not appear to make it out of the water after his boat flipped in the Snake River Wednesday night.

According to the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office, officials were alerted just before 10:30 p.m. that the boat had taken on water during the storm and capsized near the Homedale dock.

Eight people were in the boat at the time. All but one of them made it safely to shore, sheriff's officials say.

The search for the missing man is still ongoing Thursday, with the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office, Canyon County Sheriff's Office, Idaho Fish and Game, Homedale Police Department and local citizens teaming up. Searchers have multiple boats out searching the river, and crews walking along the shore, checking the banks.

The missing man's name has not yet been released.



