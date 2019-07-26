NAMPA, Idaho — Two dozen educators visited the Lactalis cheese facility in Nampa Thursday to learn about the company and bridge the gap between businesses and education.

The company worked with educators through the Business Educator Exchange program.

“We're here is to find out what employers are looking for in employees and how to educate students and to see the variety of jobs that are out there,” said Middleton Middle School counselor Vicky Shubert.

The educators learned about those jobs by visiting the fresh mozzarella department.

“My favorite part was when that mozzarella cheese came off the belt in big old chunks and you just looked at it and was like 'wow that's a lot of cheese,'” Shubert said.

Thursday's goal wasn't just about the cheese or milk, but about churning the future minds of America.

“It kind of expands our way of thinking that this not just a cheese factory, but it's so much bigger and so much goes into it,” Shubert said.

“Those educators play a key part in preparing the next generation to entering the workforce,” said Lactalis Mozarella plant manager Marion Bidron. “So, we want them to know about us and what we can offer to the young people.”

Because as Idaho grows, so is Lactalis. The company is expanding and currently has 30 open positions.

Positions that could one day be filled by students of the educators who toured the facility on Thursday.

“We just need to attract people, we just need people to know what we're doing,” Bidron said.

Newfound knowledge that educators, like Shubert will share with the students she works with.

“I think the takeaway for me would be to encourage students to be more broad in their thinking of the possibilities as to how they can use their education in different fields that they can put their education to use,” Shubert said.

Idaho ranks third in the nation when it comes to the dairy market. The Nampa facility is also Lactalis’ second largest in the world and makes two million string cheese sticks a day.