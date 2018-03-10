BAKER CITY, Ore. — UPDATE: As of around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, the eastbound lanes of I-84 were back open.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 remain closed because of a hay truck fire southeast of Baker City.

The closure is expected to last several more hours, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The truck fire is located near milepost 325, about 20 miles southeast of Baker City. Authorities say it remains a hazard for travelers.

The burned-up triple trailer hay truck is blocking one eastbound lane of I-84 while fire crews work in the adjacent lane. Thick smoke is creating visibility issues across the highway.

ODOT is working to sort local traffic only at Exit 216 to allow people to get home to the La Grande and Baker City areas. La Grande and Baker City area residents stuck in Pendleton must show proof of local residency at the ODOT Info truck parked at the Arrowhead Truck Stop near Exit 216 for further instructions.

ODOT also attempting to sort traffic at the Exit 265 EB on-ramp. Proof of local residency (North Powder, Haines, Baker City) is required to gain access to the EB freeway between La Grande and Baker City.

The extended freeway closure is due in part to a delayed response to the truck fire, which is located outside nearby fire district boundaries.

The westbound lanes of I-84 remain open, however, traffic is slow moving near the fire site.

Check TripCheck.com or call 511/ 800-977-6368 for updated driving conditions.

