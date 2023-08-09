Northern Idaho hit with a 3.1 magnitude earthquake

The 3.1 magnitude hit northern Idaho Wednesday morning.

CHALLIS, Idaho — A 3.1 magnitude earthquake rattled northern Idaho, 19 kilometers northwest of Challis on Wednesday morning. The earthquake hit around 3:40 a.m., reaching a depth of 9.4 kilometers.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), no citizen "Felt Reports" have been documented. These are reports made by local citizens to document if they were near the epicenter of the quake.

