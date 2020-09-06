4.1 magnitude earthquake hits near Stanley

The earthquake was recorded around 8 a.m. in the Challis National Forest, between Idaho 21 and Valley Creek.

STANLEY, Idaho — Another earthquake hit central Idaho Tuesday morning, shaking the ground northwest of Stanley.

The earthquake was recorded around 8 a.m. in the Challis National Forest, between Idaho 21 and Valley Creek. It's unclear whether the shaking produced any damage.

The earthquake registered at a magnitude of 4.1, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS reports that more than 1,000 earthquakes have rattled Idaho since March 31, when a 6.5 magnitude quake near Stanley sent tremors that could be felt as far away as Boise.

Most of those aftershocks were small, with about ten registering above a 4.0. About 200 of the aftershocks fell between 3.0 and 4.0, the USGS says.

