Two more earthquakes hit near Cascade

A 3.4 earthquake hit at 5:05 a.m., followed by a 4.4-magnitude quake almost 30 minutes later.

CASCADE, Idaho — Two more earthquakes rattled Central Idaho Thursday morning, sending out tremors that could be felt in the Treasure Valley.

The quakes happened in the mountains about 40 miles east of Cascade. The first, which struck at 5:05 a.m., registered as a 3.4 in magnitude, and was followed at 5:33 a.m. by a 4.4-magnitude quake.

Multiple people in the Boise area reported feeling shaking from the second earthquake.

The two quakes follow another 4.4-magnitude earthquake in that same area on May 13. A larger earthquake - 6.5 in magnitude - was recorded on March 31, with powerful shaking and aftershocks widely felt in Boise and other Treasure Valley cities.