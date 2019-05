BOISE, Idaho — Early voting has begun in Ada and Canyon counties.



Monday through Friday voters can head to these two locations in Ada County: the Ada County Elections Office and Meridian City Hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



And during the same hours, eligible voters in Canyon County can cast their votes at the Canyon County Elections Office.

For a look at what's on the ballot in your county -- check out our voter guide.