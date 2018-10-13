BOISE — Update (Oct. 15): Both the Amsterdam Lounge and the Brickyard Steakhouse suffered minimal damage from the blaze and returned to normal operating hours the day after the fire, according to Brickyard Marketing Manager Andy Clements.

An early morning fire damaged two businesses near 6th and Main Streets in downtown Boise.

Boise Fire spokeswoman Char Jackson says the fire started around 5:45 a.m. Saturday in the kitchen of the Brickyard Steakhouse, located in the old Statesman Building downtown.

The automatic sprinkler system did activate, but the fire did spread to Amsterdam Lounge, located next door.

Both businesses suffered water, fire and smoke damage.

Jackson says a plate warmer unit built into a wall of Brickyard Steakhouse was left on and that wooden plates within the warmer caught fire.

No injuries were reported.

