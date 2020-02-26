Eagle's fraught Landing community center to be sold

The Landing, a community center and administrative complex, opened in December after being plagued by financial issues and building code requirements failures.

EAGLE, Idaho — During a meeting on Tuesday night, the city of Eagle decided to sell The Landing, a community center and administrative building complex at the center of an FBI investigation.

After a heated debate between the Eagle City Council, the council members voted 3-2 to sell the property, with newly elected members Charlie Baun, Brad Pike and Mayor Jason Pierce voting to sell the property and incumbent members Miranda Gold and Kenny Pittman voting against.

The Landing, a community center and administrative building complex located at 175 E. Mission Drive, opened in December after being plagued by financial issues and building code requirements failures.

In May 2019, the Eagle City Council agreed to go into a four-year debt for $767,000 to purchase The Landing property from a Nevada-based company for $1.15 million. Seven months later, the city was subpoenaed by Idaho's federal court for documents involving the purchase of the property because the FBI was investigating the sale.

