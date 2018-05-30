EAGLE -- A 44-year-old man was found dead Tuesday night after deputies say he apparently came into contact with an electric fence while working in an Eagle pasture.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the man had been fixing irrigation equipment near Beacon Light and Eagle roads when he touched a live electric cattle guard fence.

The victim had last been seen going out to check the equipment at about 4:30 p.m. His body was discovered in the field at 8 p.m., leaning up against the electric fence.

Investigators found a sprinkler connection box with exposed wires underneath where the 44-year-old was found.

Sheriff's officials say the grass in the field was so high that the man was not visible unless someone was standing right next to him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Foul play is not suspected in the death, officials say.

The victim's name has not yet been released. The Ada County Coroner's Office is expected to release his identity and exact cause of death.

© 2018 KTVB