Eagle woman is a Kansas City Chiefs superfan

Heidi Harper has a huge collection of Chiefs gear and knickknacks, even a toaster that toasts the Chiefs logo onto the bread.

EAGLE, Idaho — Heidi Harper of Eagle is a Kansas City Chiefs superfan.

She owns a huge collection of Chiefs memorabilia, knick-knacks, clothing and hats.

Heidi grew up in the Kansas City area and says her entire family, coast to coast, are die-hard Chiefs fans. They had season tickets for 16 years.

One of her favorite possessions is a #69 jersey of Idaho's own Jared Allen. She also has pennants, a large collection of K.C. beanie hats, sweatshirts, shirts, a helmet wine bottle stopper, a large figurine of the Chiefs mascot K.C. Wolf and dozens of Chiefs Christmas ornaments that she uses to decorate two small Christmas trees.

This year, Heidi says she traded some premium Idaho beer for a bunch of Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes ornaments with a friend who works at a Hallmark store in Kansas City.

Her most unique item has to be the K.C. Chiefs toaster that toasts the team's logo onto one side of the bread.

And Heidi must be a good luck charm. She says she's been to 13 Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City over the years and they won every one of those games.

She didn't predict a final score of Super Bowl 54. She just says as long as the Chiefs win, she'll be happy.