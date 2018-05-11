MERIDIAN — Next fall you won't be able to see the popular Farmstead or its corn maze from your car when you drive by on the interstate near Eagle Road.

That's because, by next spring, the new Eagle View Plaza will break ground to take the Farmstead's place.

Idaho Central Credit Union purchased the land from Idaho Elks Rehab, due to their growth as an institution.

Craig, Karly

The five-story, 125,000 square-foot plaza will feature office buildings, a hotel, medical office, retail stores and multi-family residences.

KTVB spoke with the Farmstead's owner, Jim Lowe back in July, he told us the Farmstead will relocate elsewhere in Meridian but didn't give us an exact timeline for when the fall venue will reopen.

