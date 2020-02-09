x
Eagle Police searching for missing 2-year-old

Credit: Troy Colson / KTVB
Police in Eagle are searching for a missing 2-year-old boy on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

EAGLE, Idaho — Eagle Police are currently searching for a toddler who has been missing for several hours. 

The 2-year-old boy was last seen at about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday near West Nordic Drive and North Arena Avenue in the Legacy Subdivision.

The toddler is white with curly blonde hair and was last seen wearing a lime green shirt.

A photo of the child was not immediately available.

Officers, Eagle Fire and neighbors are all combing the area around Floating Feather and Linder roads for any sign of the 2-year-old.

Anyone who sees the child or has any information is asked to call 911 immediately.

 KTVB is working to gather more information, check back for updates. 

