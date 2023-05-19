Pedestrian, bike bridge along Eagle Road opens to public

The Eagle Road Pedestrian/Bike Bridge officially opened to the public on Friday following eight months of construction and 10 years of planning.

EAGLE, Idaho — The Eagle Road Pedestrian/Bike Bridge officially opened for public use on Friday afternoon following eight months of construction and 10 years of planning.

Officials celebrated the project's final step with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday at the south bridge landing. Construction on the structure began in October 2022, while the contract to start work was issued in April 2022.

The new bronze bridge is located on the west side of Eagle Road, giving users a dedicated spot to cross the north channel of the Boise River.

According to the City of Eagle, the pedestrian/bike bridge cost $3.2 million total. The city dedicated $1.9 million in local funding to the project in 2019.

The bridge cost Eagle taxpayers $190,000, while the remainder was covered by state and federal funding sources. The Eagle Road Pedestrian/Bike Bridge was completed a year earlier than expected, just in time for summer use.

