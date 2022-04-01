Eagle man missing, needs medicine he doesn't have, Ada Co. Sheriff's Office says

The 39-year-old was last seen Wednesday, driving a silver 2013 Ford F-150.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Ada County Sheriff's deputies are looking for an Eagle man who has been missing for two days.

39-year-old Jeremy Hranac was last seen Wednesday afternoon. The Ada County Sheriff's Office said Friday that Hranac has medical issues and needs medication he does not have.

Hranac was last seen driving a silver 2013 Ford F-150 pickup.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

Watch more Local News: