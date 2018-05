POCATELLO - A 72-year-old man from Eagle was killed in a crash near Pocatello Sunday afternoon, police said.

According to Idaho State Police, Andrew Potter was driving south on Interstate 15 when his Lexus 300 left the right shoulder and went down an embankment. Potter died from his injuries at the scene.

Police say he was wearing his seat belt.

There is no word on what may have caused Potter to leave the road. The crash remains under investigation.

