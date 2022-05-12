Eagle Island State Park holding public meeting to review dogs-on-leash policy

The public meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Harrier Picnic Shelter near the Eagle Island State Park Visitor Center. Admission is free for the event.

EAGLE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting a public meeting Thursday for input on a new dogs-on-leash policy at Eagle Island State Park.

The proposal calls for all dogs to be leashed while at the park. For many years, most locations of the park have allowed for dogs to be off leash.

However, in a Facebook post April 29, Eagle Island State Park said, "a dramatic increase in the number of canine visitors and dog-related incidents -- some leading to violence and police involvement -- has forced the change."

Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) plans to explain the reasons for the policy change and give the public a chance to comment. Presentations detailing the change in policy will occur Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The public meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Harrier Picnic Shelter near the Eagle Island State Park Visitor Center. Admission into the park is free for the meeting.

Attendees of Thursday's meeting can voice their opinion and fill out Eagle Island State Park's comment sheets.

"IDPR wants to keep Eagle Island a safe place for all our visitors and seeks your participation with this effort," Eagle Island State Park's Facebook post said.

The 545-acre park is located at 165 South Eagle Island Parkway.

For many years, dogs have been allowed off leash in most places within the park but a dramatic increase in the number of... Posted by Eagle Island State Park on Friday, April 29, 2022

Watch more Local News: