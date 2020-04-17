Eagle Fire commission terminates Chief Rusty Coffelt

The reason for the decision was not stated in Friday afternoon's Eagle Fire Protection District meeting

EAGLE, Idaho — In a split decision, the Eagle Fire Protection District Board of Commissioners voted Friday to not renew the contract of Fire Chief Rusty Coffelt, and immediately terminate his employment.

Commissioner Gary Stillwell cast the one "no" vote.

Coffelt's employment agreement was set to expire Friday, but the reasons for Coffelt's termination were not stated during the commission meeting, which was conducted by teleconference and lasted less than ten minutes.

He was directed to count and turn over all fire district equipment the new acting fire chief, Tyler Lewis. Lewis has been serving as Deputy Chief of Support Services for the Eagle Fire Dept.

Coffelt became the Eagle Fire chief in April of 2017.