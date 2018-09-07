EAGLE - The Red Chair Lavender Festival in Eagle wrapped up on Sunday, but the effects of the weekend-long event will be felt for a long time.

For starters, most of the admission proceeds went to two organizations: Dreamhaven Ranch, which offers mentoring programs to kids, and the Greater Idaho Alzheimer's Association.

The giving doesn't stop there. The owners of Red Chair Lavender, Bill and Wendy Southerland, have created their own line of lavender essential oils and other products called 'Essentials for Seniors'. The goal is to help soothe Alzheimer's patients the natural way.

"If they can get resident's agitation level or whatever they're experiencing down a couple of notches by using natural means, and that's what they've done for a long time, we absolutely support that," Bill Southerland said. "We're in a great position to provide those essential oils. It's good to hear that it is actually working and we're able to provide those services for those folks."

This was the first Red Chair Lavender Festival, but the Southerlands say it won't be the last. They say the best part about the festival was meeting the different people from across the valley coming through their lavender field.

