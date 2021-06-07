Eagle breaks ground on major expansion of its City Hall

Officials says this expansion will add more than 10,000 square feet of office and meeting space to City Hall, nearly doubling the available space for city business and community activities. The new building will cover part of grass area around the existing structure.

City Hall was built in 2007, and even though growth was factored in, the city needs more space. The expansion includes a community center/gathering space, classrooms, more space for city staff, and more conference rooms.



"This expansion serves our town in two ways," said Mayor Pierce, "It gives city staff the space they need to care for a community that is much larger than it was in 2007. It also provides our residents with amenities they have been asking for, like a community center and meeting space."



Construction is expected to take one year.