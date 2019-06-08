NAMPA, Idaho — Electric scooters line the streets of Downtown Boise, and Meridian just reintroduced the personal transport devices.

By all accounts, e-scooters are quite popular across the nation, so is it just a matter of time before they are rolling down the streets in Canyon County?

In Caldwell, Mayor Garret Nancolas said e-scooters "aren't on the radar," nor has the city received any inquiries from scooter providers.

Unlike Caldwell, the City of Nampa has received "soft inquiries" from scooter vendors, but still hasn't had input from the community.

"We're certainly open to providing multiple transportation options to our citizens," said city spokesperson Amy Bowman. "At this time the City of Nampa residents haven't come forward with a lot of feedback or requests for e-scooters or for city officials to even explore that at this time."

Bowman said that Nampa's Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee is updating their master plan on Thursday, August 5 at the public library from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m.

"We're encouraging citizens to come and share their thoughts about how Nampa can be more bikeable and walkable," Bowman said.

