BOISE, Idaho — Today is a good day to grab a cup of Joe and help a good cause.

Dutch Bros is donating proceeds from every drink it sells to support MDA and families affected by ALS.

More than 330 Dutch Bros locations in seven states, including Idaho, are taking part in the annual Drink One for Dane fundraiser.

May is ALS Awareness Month, and this marks the 13th year that MDA and Dutch Bros have partnered together. Last year, the Drink One for Dane raised $1.3 million. This year’s goal is $1.5 million.

The fundraiser was started after Dutch Bros co-founder Dane Boersma was diagnosed with ALS. He passed away in 2009. Drink One for Dane lives on to honor his legacy and continue the fight against ALS.



ALS is a devastating disease. Anytime anyone is diagnosed with ALS, MDA supports patients, families, and caregivers.

Locally, ALS families can attend the MDA-sponsored ALS Care Center at St. Luke's in Boise.

MDA provides other local programs including an ALS Support Group in Meridian and equipment resource program available for use at no cost by families registered with MDA.

You can also make a donation on Dutch Bros website.