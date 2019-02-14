BOISE, Idaho — Dutch Bros Coffee is spreading the love this Valentine’s Day.

Dutch Bros in Boise, Nampa and Caldwell are donating $1 from every drink sold today to benefit homeless people staying at one of the Boise Rescue Mission’s facilities.

They are calling today Dutch Luv Day.

Last year, the event raised more than $12,000.



Dutch Bros donates over $2 million a year to its local communities and nonprofit organizations, including Boise Rescue Mission Ministries.



Boise Rescue Mission Ministries operates three facilities in Boise and three in Nampa, and serves over 1,000 meals a day and provides over 400 shelter beds a night. It is the largest nonprofit provider of services to homeless people in Idaho.