BOISE -- A coffee chain with locations across the Treasure Valley is pitching in to help people displaced from their homes by the catastrophic wildfires that continue to rage in California.

Dutch Bros will accept donations from Tuesday until Nov. 19 at all their drive-through stores. The company will match donations up to $150,000.

According to Dutch Bros, the money will go towards wildfire relief via the United Way, the Salvation Army's emergency disaster arm, and the North Valley Community Foundation.

As of Tuesday, 42 people are confirmed dead in the destructive Camp Fire burning about 90 miles north of Sacramento. The fire is burning in nearly 200 square miles, with only 30 percent containment. More than 6,400 homes have been destroyed.

The fire's cause remains under investigation.

Another large blaze, dubbed the Woolsey Fire, has killed at least two and burned hundreds of homes in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

