Dump truck collides with train near Kimberly

KIMBERLY, Idaho — The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office is urging drivers to look twice for trains after a dump truck collided with a train near Kimberly Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at a crossing located at 3400 E near Polk Street.

The driver was injured in the crash and flown by Air St. Luke's to a hospital. The person's condition and identity have not been released.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Kimberly Police Department, Rock Creek Fire, Magic Valley Paramedics, and Idaho State Police were all on scene.

Idaho State Police is investigating the collision.

There is no stop sign or flashing arm at the crossing just a yield sign. Lawmakers repealed the law that required stop signs at "passive" train crossings in 2019. The sheriff's office is warning drivers to look both ways at these type of crossings.