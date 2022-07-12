Drum Corps International visits Boise before continuing on to the world championships next month

Ensembles from across the nation competed at Eagle High School's Thunder Stadium in efforts to advance in the 2022 Drum Corps International World Championships.

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, Drum Corps International (DCI) held a competition at Eagle High School's Thunder Stadium for marching ensembles from across the nation hoping to advance in the 2022 Drum Corps International World Championships.

DCI has been producing events for marching ensembles for student musicians and performers, between the ages of 18 and 25, for fifty years. The Eagle performance is part of DCI’s 90-event summer tour.

Five award-winning drum corps competed at Boise’s Eagle High School in hopes of advancing to the 2022 DCI World Championships which will be held in Indianapolis this August.

Competitors include: the Columbians from Tri-Cities, WA; the Troopers from Casper, WY; The Academy from Tempe, AZ; the Mandarins from Sacramento, CA; and the Blue Knights from Denver, CO.

"The DCI Boise performance is a key part of the 90-event 2022 Summer Tour and DCI's 50th Anniversary celebration," said Dan Acheson, CEO of DCI. "Whether you are a long-time fan of the drum corps activity or newcomer attending for the very first time, this show will be nothing short of spectacular, as these dedicated elite performance ensembles take the field to showcase their passion and creativity, while celebrating the important educational and cultural contributions of marching music at the highest levels of achievement."

To view the complete 2022 DCI Summer Tour schedule, click HERE.

Watch more Local News: