Brush fire burning outside Shoshone threatening multiple structures

BOISE, Idaho — Fire crews from multiple agencies are responding to a fast-growing brush fire near Shoshone Friday morning.

The Bureau of Land Management says the Drops Fire started just outside the city near a transfer station and has now spread to an estimated 1500 acres.

Fire crews from multiple local agencies and the BLM are responding, with additional crews heading to the scene.

The fire is spreading quickly due to high winds and extreme fire conditions, according to the BLM.

#DropsFire right outside of Shoshone. Fire is running, burning in grass and brush. High winds are creating extreme fire conditions. Please avoid the area! #BLMTFDFire pic.twitter.com/GwNPHmJMQc — Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) July 31, 2020

Multiple structures are threatened, according to fire managers.

The BLM says the fire is running west, away from the city of Shoshone and towards Gooding.

The public is urged to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

