BOISE, Idaho — Drivers are urged to use extra caution while driving on Idaho 55 and to mountain destinations this weekend.

Idaho Transportation Department web cameras show snow on Highway 55 between the Horseshoe Bend and New Meadows.

Road conditions are very slick and there is poor visibility in some areas. Wind gusts near Cascade Saturday morning were reported at around 10 mph.

Our Morgan Romero shot a brief video while riding as a passenger in a vehicle heading north on Highway 55 Saturday morning. You can see that video with this story.

WEATHER: More snow on the way through next week - FEET in the mountains.

ITD is warning drivers to be on the lookout for large animals on the road and says there is also a danger of rock fall.

Slick driving conditions on Highway 55 between Boise and McCall Highway 55 at Smith's Ferry Highway 55 at Goose Creek near McCall Highway 55 at Smith's Ferry. Visibility is some areas is less than one mile.

If you are traveling north of Donnelly, be prepared for heavy snow. Visibility is reduced and snow chains are recommended.

There are Winter Storm Warnings in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday for Adams, Boise, Elmore, Gem, Valley and Washington counties. Heavy snow is expected with accumulations up to 3 feet over the mountains.

There are also Avalanche Warnings in effect until 7:30 a.m. Monday in Adams and Valley counties.

You can check the latest driving conditions before heading out on Idaho Transportation Department's road reports website.

