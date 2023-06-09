Drivers cautioned to 'remain vigilant' for farming vehicles

There has been an average of 50 crashes involving farm equipment each year on Idaho roads since 2009.

BOISE, Idaho — Early September marks the start of Idaho harvest season, and AAA wants to remind drivers to be extra cautious and watch for slow-moving farm equipment.

According to data from the Idaho Transpiration Department, there has been an average of 50 crashes involving farm equipment each year since 2009. Those being tractors, combines, farm trucks and other agriculture machines.

"This time of year, slow-moving vehicles are entering and exiting roads and fields all over our state at all times of the day and night," said Matthew Conde, the AAA Idaho public affairs director. "As drivers, it's important to anticipate the presence of these vehicles and take precautions to help them safely do their job."

AAA provided these tips to keep safe during harvest season:

Be extra vigilant for slow-moving vehicles, especially in rural areas.

Exercise caution on blind hills and curves, including at sunrise and sunset.

Vehicles with a red triangle on the back are likely traveling well below the speed limit.

Ag equipment may be present at any time.

When overtaking a slow-moving vehicle, slow down and wait until it's safe to pass.

Expect to see multiple farm vehicles together.

Remember that farm vehicles may come in unusual lengths and widths on the road.

Watch for workers on ATVs entering and exiting fields.

Harvest season lasts until mid-to-late October.

AAA also wants to remind drivers to slow down when approaching an emergency vehicle with flashing lights. If possible, move over a lane to allow more space.

