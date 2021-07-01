Driver's license, other DMV fees increasing on July 1

A $5 fee increase was approved by the Idaho Legislature earlier this year. It goes into effect on Thursday.

BOISE, Idaho — The cost to get an Idaho driver's license and other DMV fees are increasing.

The Idaho Transportation Department says fees for standard Idaho driver's license, ID cards and permits will increase by $5.

The price increase will take effect July 1, 2021.

The increase comes from a bill passed by the Idaho Legislature to increase funding to the county sheriffs' offices, which issue driving credentials on behalf of the state. The fees have not increased in over 30 years. This will help offset administrative costs.



A $2 fee increase for knowledge tests will also take place.

The new fees are:

• Class D (3-year) license — under age 18 years - $30

• Class D (3-year) license — age 18 to 21 years - $30

• Class D (1-year) license — age 17 years or age 20 years - $20

• Four-year Class D license — age 21 years and older - $35

• Eight-year Class D license — age 21 to 63 years - $60

• Class D instruction permit or supervised instruction permit - $20

• Duplicate driver's license or permit issued under section 49-318 Idaho Code - $20

• License classification change (upgrade) - $30

• Endorsement addition - $20

• Knowledge test - $5

• Seasonal driver's license - $44

• 4-year ID card - $15

• 8-year ID card - $25



Additional DMV laws going into effect on July 1:

• Driver's license suspended for failure to pay child support. You can now petition the court to issue a temporary restricted driver's license.

• Electronic vehicle registration - Vehicle dealerships will have the ability to electronically register customers' vehicles. The public will have the ability to utilize this service before the end of the year 2021.