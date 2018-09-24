TWIN FALLS -- Police in Twin Falls are urging caution after a series of collisions Monday morning.

Within five minutes, police say, two drivers crashed into two separate school buses and a third driver hit a child.

The first wreck happened at 7:50 a.m. when a pickup truck rear-ended a school bus at Falls Avenue East and Eastland. No students were on the bus at the time, police say, and neither driver was hurt.

The driver of the pickup truck was cited for following too closely.

Two minutes later, police were called out again - this time to Sparks Street and Caswell Avenue, where a driver had struck an 11-year-old boy as he crossed the street.

RELATED: School bus overturns in Franklin Road crash

The child had only minor injuries, and was taken to St. Luke's Hospital by his parents. The woman who hit him was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian.

At 7:55, less than a mile away from the spot where the boy was hit, a third driver crashed into another school bus at Wendell Street and Falls Avenue West. Six children were on the bus at the time; three of them were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police say the driver had failed to yield at a stop sign just before the crash.

Investigators say the sun was a possible factor in all three wrecks. Police are urging drivers to slow down, remove any dirt or frost their windshields, and always come to a complete stop. Caution is particularly important during the early morning hours and in the evening as the sun is setting.

Parents can also be proactive by talking to their children about staying safe.

“It is so important that children make eye contact with drivers before they step off the sidewalk to cross a street just to make sure the driver of that vehicle does see them and is stopping for them to cross," Twin Falls Police Sgt. Ryan Howe said. "Although the crashes we have seen over the past two weeks have not been the fault of the pedestrians, it is better and safer to wait a few extra seconds before crossing than to cross and risk getting hit.”

© 2018 KTVB