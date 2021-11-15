Driver rescued after plunging off mountain road in Boise County

A pair of hunters teamed up with emergency crews to help save a person who was badly hurt when their vehicle slid over a steep embankment in Boise County.

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — A pair of hunters teamed up with emergency crews to help save a person who was badly hurt when their vehicle slid over a steep embankment in Boise County this weekend.

The crash happened early Thursday morning on Forest Rd 374, between Bogus Basin and Harris Creek Summit. According to the Boise County Sheriff's Office, the area had gotten about four inches of snow overnight, causing a driver to lose control in the icy conditions.

The vehicle skidded through the snow and over the side of the dropoff, landing about 150 feet from the road. The driver was thrown from the vehicle as it plunged, and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Officials say Lonnie Laursen and Austin Lane, who were riding in the area in a side-by-side, saw the tracks in the snow going over the edge of the road and stopped to check out what had happened. The pair discovered the wreckage of the vehicle, and were able to call for help giving exact coordinates of the crash site.

According to the sheriff's office, Laursen and Lane also covered the badly-injured driver with jackets and a space blanket, and began cutting brush to make it easier for rescuers to reach the patient.

"They also stuck around and helped extricate the patient which took every bit of strength from every person on scene," Boise County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post. "If you see these two guys around give them a pat on the back and a thank you for their life-saving actions on this day."

Centerville Fire volunteers and Boise County Sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene and realized the road was too slippery for an ambulance to travel up. Deputies requested a helicopter, but the visibility in the area was too low.

Several EMT's hitched a ride up the road with a fire department vehicle and the group began working to get the injured crash victim to safety. Two deputies, two EMTs, the two hunters and four fire volunteers workled together to carry the patient up the mountain to the road.

"The terrain was very steep requiring multiple ropes to be tied together to access the victim on the side of the mountain," the sheriff's office wrote.

"The EMT's on scene did amazing work in stabilizing the patient for a bumpy ride on the side of a steep snow-covered mountain with lots of thick brush. There is no amount of training you can take to prepare you for an inclement bad weather rescue involving limited resources and limited time."

The patient was driven down the mountain and handed off to a paramedic team at Harris Creek summit. The driver's identity has not been released, and their condition is unknown.

