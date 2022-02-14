Driver killed in crash, pickup fire near Lucile

The 65-year-old was headed south when he veered off the highway and into the cliffside, police say.

RIGGINS, Idaho — A man from Clark Fork was killed after his pickup went off the road and caught fire on U.S. 95 Sunday morning.

The wreck happened at 10 a.m.near Lucile.

According to Idaho State Police, the 65-year-old driver was headed south when his Ford F-150 veered off the highway and struck the cliffside.The pickup then burst into flames.

The 65-year-old driver was not wearing a seatbelt, police say, and died at the scene. His name had not been released.

Traffic on U.S. 95 was alternated for approximately two hours as emergency crews worked in the area. The crash remains under investigation.

Watch more Local News: