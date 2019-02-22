BOISE, Idaho — A truck driver escaped injury after a semi caught fire on Interstate 84 early Friday morning.

The fire happened at about 12:30 a.m. on the westbound side of the interstate, near the Boise Stage Stop.

Smoke from the burning truck drifted across the road, prompting Idaho State Police troopers to shut down the westbound lanes until the fire could be extinguished.

It's not clear what sparked the fire, but the truck was badly scorched. All lanes reopened at about 2:45 a.m.

Semi truck fire

Logan Schenk/KTVB