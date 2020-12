State police say Santiago Reyna of Marsing was driving on Highway 19 when he crashed Sunday evening. His truck rolled and went off the road.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Idaho State Police say 62-year-old Santiago Rodriguez Reyna of Marsing was driving west of Caldwell on State Highway 19 Sunday evening when he lost control of his pickup truck on the icy road.



Police say the 1995 Ford Ranger went off the right shoulder of the road and rolled into a drainage.



First responders took Reyna to West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell, where he died of his injuries.