Driver killed in car crash near Shoshone, police say evidence indicates alcohol use

Evidence found at the scene indicates that alcohol may have played a role in the fatal accident.

SHOSHONE, Idaho — A 37-year-old man from Bellevue died in a single-vehicle car crash on Saturday. Evidence found at scene of the accident indicates that alcohol "may have been involved" in the crash, Idaho State Police (ISP) said in a news release.

The accident happened at 8:38 p.m. on Saturday on State Highway 75 at mile marker 83, northeast of Shoshone, according to ISP.

The victim and his passenger, a 24-year-old man - also from Bellevue, were driving northbound on State Highway 75 when the vehicle went off the right shoulder, overcorrected, drove off the left shoulder and rolled.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. ISP said he was not wearing his seatbelt. There is no information on the condition of the passenger, however, ISP said that he was wearing a seatbelt.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.