BOISE — The driver of a pickup was killed Friday afternoon after a crash on Interstate 84 near the Stage Stop east of Boise.

Idaho State Police said Jesse Carlson, 25, of Caldwell lost control of a 1995 Chevrolet pickup after the tread from the rear driver's side tire separated.

The pickup overturned, and Carlson was ejected. He wasn't wearing a seat belt.

The crash happened around 3:25 p.m. on eastbound I-84 at milepost 70, and a KTVB photographer at the scene said eastbound traffic was still backed up for miles a few hours later.

This is a developing news story. Police are still investigating, and we'll add more details to this story as we get them.

