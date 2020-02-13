Car jumps Boise Greenbelt, nearly lands in river

Police believe the driver suffered a medical issue before the crash.

BOISE, Idaho — No one was seriously injured when a car veered off Main Street in downtown Boise, jumped the Greenbelt and almost went into the Boise River.

The Boise Police Department posted several photos on Twitter showing a damaged white car sitting next to the river Wednesday evening.

Police believe the driver suffered a medical issue before the crash. That person was taken to the hospital.

The Greenbelt was temporarily closed due to the crash, but has since reopened.

Police said they are notifying Boise Parks and Recreation about some damage caused to the area.