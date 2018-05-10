IDAHO FALLS -- One man was taken to the hospital after rolling his pickup truck in Idaho Falls Thursday.

The crash happened at 6:39 a.m. on Interstate 15.

According to Idaho State Police, 57-year-old Robert Nii was headed north in the left lane of I-15, passing another vehicle in the right lane.

As he tried to pass, the other vehicle crossed over into Nii's lane, causing him to swerve.

Nii lost control of his pickup on the wet road, hit a road sign and veered off the road. The truck hit a fence and three U-Haul trailers parked on private property on Pioneer Road, then overturned.

The pickup came to rest on its roof. Paramedics took Nii by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

Nii was wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened. The incident remains under investigation.

