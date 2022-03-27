4 killed after driver crashes into Salem homeless camp

The driver hit six people after crashing into the camp early Sunday morning. Two people died on scene and two others died later at a Salem hospital, police said.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of Front Street Northeast and Division Street Northeast.

Salem Police said two people died on the scene. Emergency responders took four people to Salem Health hospital with life-threatening injuries, and two of them later died at the hospital.

The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital. No details are available yet on their status.

Streets in the area were closed for several hours while officers investigated but have since reopened.

Police have not identified the victims or the driver.

“I’m numb”-People here are shaken .

"This was a sad event with a tragic outcome. This site on state transportation department property was slated for cleanup this coming Wednesday," said Salem Mayor Chuck Bennett in an emailed statement. "We continue to encourage those living in illegal or unmanaged camping sites to move to safer locations that are available."

Bennett also said that Salem will continue to offer alternatives in, "safe sites that don't include our parks." He said there are available shelter beds on a daily basis and that after every clean-up, housing is offered, though few people take it.

"The cleanups offer a full range of social and health services along with alternative shelter," Bennet wrote KGW. "We’ve not had a time when we didn’t have open shelter opportunities. We now are also working on developing managed camps using permanent small shelters. We have two of those villages underway and are siteing several more ASAP."