Driver crashes into building on Overland Road

BOISE, Idaho — Shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Boise Police Department (BPD) responded to a car that crashed into two businesses near the corner of Overland and Five Mile Road.

BPD said that evidence shows that the crash was an accident as the female driver was pulling in front of the building and accidentally accelerated into the building instead of braking.

The vehicle crashed into the front of one business and went into another business behind it.

No one was hit by the car and there were no serious injuries, but there was extensive damage to the building, according to BPD.

