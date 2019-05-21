CALDWELL, Idaho — A Council man is facing charges after a head-on wreck that killed another driver and seriously injured a woman.

The crash happened on Market Road north of Caldwell at about 3 p.m. Monday

Idaho State Police say 65-year-old Robert Murray of Council was driving east when his pickup truck veered across the center line, hitting an oncoming SUV head-on.

The driver of the SUV, 56-year-old Javier Animas Sobrevilla of Walla Walla, Washington, died from his injuries at the scene. Animas Sobrevilla's passenger, 45-year-old Deysi Thomsen of Boise, was airlifted to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Thomsen's current condition has not been released.

Robert Murray

Canyon Co. Jail

Parma Police, who assisted ISP with the crash, wrote in a Facebook post that Murray's blood-alcohol content had been double the legal limit when he hit the other vehicle.

"Please think before you drive," the department posted. "NOTHING is that important that you need to risk your life or the lives of others. Please don’t drink and drive."

Murray was arrested and booked into the Canyon County Jail on a felony charge of vehicular manslaughter. He is expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

If convicted, Murray could face up to 15 years in prison.