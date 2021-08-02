Want to work from home? Drive-thru job fair in Caldwell Monday

CALDWELL, Idaho — If you are interested in working from home -- read on.
The Idaho Department of Labor's Caldwell office is holding a drive-thru job fair from 1-4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8. The event will be held in the office parking lot at 4514 Thomas Jefferson Street.
A number of local businesses have more that 150 jobs openings for customer service representatives or customer care associates.
AT&T, Valor Global, Continuum Global Solutions, Teleperformance and PillPack by Amazon Pharmacy are all looking to hire new employees.
The labor department says some of the jobs are temporary work-from-home jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic and others are permanent work-from-home opportunities.
Participants should follow these tips:
• Follow CDC guidelines for social distancing and wear a mask.
• Remain in your vehicle at all times.
• Follow traffic flow and wait your turn.
• Review employer websites and familiarize yourself with their job openings before the event.
• Bring copies of your resume.
More detailed information about these job openings and others can be found at IdahoWorks.gov.